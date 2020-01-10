Leonardo DiCaprio saves man who fell overboard from a Club Med yacht near St Martin in the Caribbean. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a busy 2019 and decided to take a few days to recoup with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, and a few friends in St Barts. Instead of frolicking in the sun with his loved ones, the 'Titanic' star decided to go on hero mode. DiCaprio and his friends rented a boat near St. Barts when they heard an emergency call about a man who had fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht near St Martin in the Caribbean.

According to The Sun, DiCaprio and his team embarked on a hunt off the island of St Barts. People magazine revealed that DiCaprio’s boat was the only one searching in that particular area.

The 45-year-old who is known for his iconic portrayal of Jack Dawson in 'Titanic' decided to swap his quiet time in hopes of helping the man lost at sea.

A source told People: “Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life. The man had been treading water for 11 hours.The boat crew were happy to try and assist - even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”