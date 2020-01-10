Leonardo DiCaprio saves man who fell overboard from a Club Med yacht near St Martin in the Caribbean. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a busy 2019 and decided to take a few days to recoup with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, and a few friends in St Barts. Instead of frolicking in the sun with his loved ones, the 'Titanic' star decided to go on hero mode. 

DiCaprio and his friends rented a boat near St. Barts when they heard an emergency call about a man who had fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht near St Martin in the Caribbean. 

According to The Sun, DiCaprio and his team embarked on a hunt off the island of St Barts. People magazine revealed that DiCaprio’s boat was the only one searching in that particular area. 

The 45-year-old who is known for his iconic portrayal of Jack Dawson in 'Titanic' decided to swap his quiet time in hopes of helping the man lost at sea. 

A source told People: “Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life. The man had been treading water for 11 hours.The boat crew were happy to try and assist - even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

Meanwhile, during the same period, a South African man was rescued from the Indian Ocean after he was said to have jumped overboard from the MSC Orchestra while it was en route between Madagascar and Mauritius on New Year’s Eve.

According to the cruise liner company, the passenger jumped around 4am on Tuesday. MSC revealed that the man suffered only minor injuries and the cruise was able to continue as scheduled.

