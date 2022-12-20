College GF feels ‘abandoned’ after boyfriend goes on holiday for a month without her

A guy asked on Reddit’s AITA forum, whether he was wrong in going on a 27-day vacation while his 33-year-old girlfriend was still attending college classes. ‘’Well she is kind of driven when it comes to school. I basically do not exist. We don't have time for dates, meals together, not even to sit and watch a show,’’ the user wrote.

The couple live together but due to her academic calendar, there isn’t much time for the couple to spend together. “This year she is back in the classroom for her classes. We have had time for one meal since September,” he wrote. However, she was not into the idea of him going on holiday to see his friends in New Zealand while she is busting her a** at school.

Fair or not fair? While on vacation, he received an email from her saying that she felt like he had “abandoned” her, this is a low key red flag. “We hadn’t had a conversation for four days when I decided to take a vacation,” he explained.

And her excuse was, that she was too busy with her college priorities, hence they hardly speak or hangout. That’s exactly the reason why he decided to go to New Zealand in the first place. ‘’She is calling me an a**h*** for leaving her. But I literally would not have gotten any of her time if I were home.’’ Some Reddit users suspect something “fishy” is going on due to this particular statement: “She lives with me. I am not asking her for anything while she is in school. In fact I am paying for her college,” he added.

Other users felt that she was making excuses for not spending time with him and using him to pay for her studies. Not far fetched. One user wrote: ‘’Yeah I'm actively writing my dissertation for my doctorate and teaching an undergraduate class yet I still make time to eat dinner with my partner every evening. I don't know what all is going on here, but something is not adding up.’’ Yet another user commented: ‘’I'm in Grad school. I have dinner with my husband nightly. Sometimes we go out or watch a movie. I need those breaks from academia. I don't see a future for you together. If you can't learn to balance life during a degree, when??’’