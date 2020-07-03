Cook around the world with Airbnb's online cooking experiences
Airbnb unveiled a new curated collection of Online Cooking Experiences hosted by Michelin-starred and world-renowned chefs.
This new collection of Cooking Experiences provides a peek behind the counter at the unique recipes and techniques of top rated chefs who will provide tips on how to whip-up a gastronomic storm in your very own kitchen.
To kick-off, the launch, award-winning chefs David Chang, Edward Lee, Claudette Zepeda and Rōze Traore will each offer a Social Impact Online Cooking Experience.
All proceeds from Chang’s One Pot Deliciousness, Zepeda’s Cauliflower Torta Tacos and Lee’s Summer Grilling Experience, hosted at Maker’s Mark, will benefit Lee’s The LEE Initiative Restaurant Reboot Relief Program, which launches this month to help restaurants reopen after Covid-19 and to support small farmers in fixing the food supply chain. All proceeds from Traore’s Favorite Summer Recipes will benefit Harboring Hearts.
“As a chef, we connect with our guests through our food, but we don’t often have the chance to share and explore the stories behind dishes with diners directly,” said Chang. “These Online Experiences give us the opportunity to do that while paving the way for chefs from around the world to connect with guests virtually from afar.” Since launching Airbnb Online Experiences in April 2020, Food and Drink experiences have soared in popularity as the most booked category of Online Experiences.
Travel to these destinations for these Online Cooking Experiences:
Italy
Roman Haute Cuisine with Cristina Bowerman of Glass Hostaria in Rome, Italy
Secrets at Home with Giuseppe Ianotti of Krèsios in Piedimonte Matese, Italy
Southern Italian Dishes with Paolo Gramaglia of President in Amalfi Coast, Italy
First Course Flavors with Nicola Dinato of Feva in Venice, Italy
Brazil
Brazil’s Finest Bites with Alberto Landgraf of Oteque in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Spain
Marvel at Chef Ivan’s Soulful Meals with Iván Muñoz of El Chirón in Madrid, Spain
The World of High Kitchen Fermentations with Diego Guerrero of DSTAgE in Madrid, Spain
UK
Springtime Savours with Pascal Aussignac of Club Gascon in London, UK
Fresh Homemade Preserves with Brad Carter of Carters of Moseley in Birmingham, UK
Cook-Along with Michelin Trained Chef Anthea Stephenson of WeCook in London, UK
USA
Tasty Home Staples with Jonathan Benno of BENNO in New York City, NY, USA
Easy Dishes w/ Tastemade chef Frankie of Struggle Meals in Santa Monica, CA, USA
Singapore
Flavours from Down Under with Rishi Naleendra of Cheek Bistro in Singapore
Secrets of a Michelin-starred Chef with Malcolm Lee of Candlenut in Singapore
France
Seasonal French Produce with Indra Carrillo Perea of La Condesa in Paris, France
South Korea
Contemporary Seoul Cuisine with Jun Lee of Soigné in Seoul, South Korea