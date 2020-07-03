Cook around the world with Airbnb's online cooking experiences

Airbnb unveiled a new curated collection of Online Cooking Experiences hosted by Michelin-starred and world-renowned chefs.

This new collection of Cooking Experiences provides a peek behind the counter at the unique recipes and techniques of top rated chefs who will provide tips on how to whip-up a gastronomic storm in your very own kitchen.

To kick-off, the launch, award-winning chefs David Chang, Edward Lee, Claudette Zepeda and Rōze Traore will each offer a Social Impact Online Cooking Experience.

All proceeds from Chang’s One Pot Deliciousness, Zepeda’s Cauliflower Torta Tacos and Lee’s Summer Grilling Experience, hosted at Maker’s Mark, will benefit Lee’s The LEE Initiative Restaurant Reboot Relief Program, which launches this month to help restaurants reopen after Covid-19 and to support small farmers in fixing the food supply chain. All proceeds from Traore’s Favorite Summer Recipes will benefit Harboring Hearts.

“As a chef, we connect with our guests through our food, but we don’t often have the chance to share and explore the stories behind dishes with diners directly,” said Chang. “These Online Experiences give us the opportunity to do that while paving the way for chefs from around the world to connect with guests virtually from afar.” Since launching Airbnb Online Experiences in April 2020, Food and Drink experiences have soared in popularity as the most booked category of Online Experiences.