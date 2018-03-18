The RHS Chelsea Flower show will see the introduction of the Chelsea Late Event which will offer a vibrant evening with bands, a food market and wandering artists.Picture: Supplied.

From nature to art, music to culture, travel opens the door to immersive experiences around the world that Instagram posts and YouTube videos simply can’t completely capture.Theresa Szejwallo, Trafalgar South Africa Managing Director offers her round-up of 5 events South Africans should consider for their next European getaway: Keukenhof

Where: Keukenhof, Netherlands

When: March 22- May 13,2018

Keukenhof is Holland’s annual tulip festival and one of the largest flower displays in the world. The park opened its gates to the public in 1950 and was an instant success, with 236,000 visitors in the first year alone. It's one of the most significant events held in The Netherlands each year, when people from all over the world come to witness over 7 million tulips and daffodils in full bloom. This year marks the 69th edition of Keukenhof, with Romance in Flowers as its theme.

Art Basel

Where: Basil, Switzerland

When: June 14 to 17, 2018

With humble beginnings in 1970 in only three galleries, Art Basel brings the international art world together with some 291 of the world's leading galleries, showcasing the works of over 4,000 artists. This full programme includes art seminars accompanying an array of exhibitions and events that are held across the cultural institutions in Basel. Art-lovers from all walks of life arrive to appreciate the vast variety of modern and contemporary works, including paintings, drawings, sculpture, installations, prints, photography, video and digital art.

Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Where: Edinburgh, Scotland

When : August 3-25,2018

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is an annual series of incredible military performances by British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, as well as artistic performance groups on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle . The term “tattoo” comes from an early Dutch phrase doe den tap toe (turn off the tap), a signal sounded by drummers or trumpeters to instruct innkeepers near military garrisons to stop serving beer and for soldiers to return to their barracks. It certainly is not to be missed and coincides with Edinburgh's Fringe Festival, the largest arts festival in the world.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Where: London, U.K

When: May 23 to 26, 2018

The first Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show was held in 1862. It was staged in a single tent and made a profit of £88. Today, tickets sell out well in advance every year with around 500 exhibitors and 157,000 visitors expected to attend. The aim of the show is to showcase the beauty and importance of plants, as well as encouraging the public to make the UK a greener place. This year’s event will see the introduction of the Chelsea Late Event which will offer a vibrant evening with bands, a food market, wandering artists, and a chance to enjoy the Artisan Gardens by twilight. Keep your eye out for the Queen who usually stops by to smell the flowers.

King’s Day

Where: Netherlands

When: April 27, 2018

Formerly known as Queen’s Day, this national holiday in the Netherlands is celebrated on 27 April and marks the birth of King Willem-Alexander. On Kings Day or Koningsdag, everybody gets the day off work and takes to the streets to participate in lively parties and various concerts in honour of the royal family. King’s Day is also an opportunity for "orange madness" or oranjegekte, a kind of frenzy named for the national colour. During this European event, everyone dons their brightest attire.

Amsterdam literally becomes a sea of orange, offering some of the most lively festivities of the day. If you’re in the major cities on this day, expect plenty traffic and road closures.