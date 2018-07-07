Lufthansa selects Toulouse, France as its ‘City of the Month’ for July.

Lufthansa selected Toulouse, France as its ‘City of the Month’ for July. The Southern France city is nestled halfway between the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. Known as the Pink City for its prevalence of its red stone architecture, Toulouse is also the fourth largest city in France.

Interestingly, the city is renowned for leading the way in the development of space age technology, and is the heart of the French aviation and space industry. It even boasts a theme park focused on the conquest of space, called the Cité de l'espace.

A walk through the city will bring you to impressive Renaissance buildings like the Hôtel de Bernuy or the Hôtel d’Assézat, each boasting impressive towers and buildings from the 18th century.



Toulouse is well set up for shoppers. Visitors can find the usual French and international brands on and around Rue d’Alsace-Lorraine and Rue Saint-Rome, as well as upmarket designer boutiques gathered on Rue des Arts, Place Saint-Georges and further north on Place Victor Hugo, including Toulouse-born brand Le Comptoir des Cotonniers. On the other end of the scale, visitors can hunt for vintage and second-hand clothes at Place de la Bourse.

An essential Toulouse experience is a trip to the local flea markets. The most popular is the Marché Victor Hugo, a covered food market that dishes up regional specialities such as magret de canard (duck breast).

Being a modern town with many universities, the nightlife is also quite active.

No place on earth celebrates quite like a city that boasts one of the best vineyards in the country. The vineyards of Languedoc-Roussillion in the south of Bordeaux, St.Emilion and Entre-deux-Mers to the north, give Toulouse a wide variety of the most delicious wines to choose from.



