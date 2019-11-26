Anatii takes in the sights and sounds of Istanbul









Pictures: Supplied Last week Mzansi celebrated another historical win. Anatii brought home the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award at the Soul Train Awards show in Las Vegas for his contribution to "Brown Skin Girl" by Beyoncé. This makes Anatii the first South African musician to be recognised by this prestigious international music award ceremony. Courtesy of Turkish Airlines, the "Wena" rapper, experienced a 24-hour stopover in Istanbul upon his return to South Africa. The usually tight-lipped musician let us in on the magnitude of his win and shares his travel tips: How does it feel to be the first South African to win a Soul Train Award?

It’s a feeling I can’t explain. I’m very grateful to have had an opportunity to have expanded the South African musical footprint on a global scale, especially on a platform like the Soul Train Awards.

How does it feel to be recognised on a project of this magnitude?

To contribute to 'The Lion King: The Gift' was a momentous experience. Being able to collaborate with such talented individuals on a timeless work of art, with such pure energy, was definitely one of my many creative highlights for 2019.

Why have you selected Istanbul as your stop-over destination on your way home?

I flew with Turkish Airlines, so stopping over in Istanbul was a no-brainer. The city is filled with culture and flair. My growing passion outside of music is actually architecture and design, so I really couldn’t wait to explore the cities historical landmarks.

What are you most looking forward to in Istanbul?

The vibe across all spheres from music, food, the people and the energy the city provides.

What’s on your travel playlist?

ANATII-IYEZA

JACOB COLLIER – DJESSE, VOL 2

SiR – CHASING SUMMER

KHRUANGBIN – HASTA EL CILIO

SALIF KEITA –TALÈ

What are your top 5 travel essentials?

Headphones

Laptop

Travel pillow

Camera

A book

Which country stands high on your bucket list?

Definitely Japan

Any upcoming local and international collabs that you can disclose?

Given the nature of our industry and people wanting the element of surprise, I can’t disclose too much at the moment, but just between you and I, I’ve collaborated with about 21 artists over the past 3 months. I’m really excited for those projects to be released.

When will you be releasing new music?

2020 is set to be a really amazing year. It’s a new decade, new energy and most importantly new music.

What was the highlight of your stopover in Istanbul?

The city is vast and has so much to offer. The vibrant atmosphere in Taksim Square was definitely a highlight.