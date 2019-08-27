The Beckham clan joined Sir Elton John, 72, his husband David Furnish, 56, and their sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, on the family’s yacht in the Cote d’Azur. Picture: YouTube.com

Elton John and Victoria Beckham decided to hang back on Monday as they watched their children dive into the water – along with Victoria’s husband David. The Beckham clan joined Sir Elton John, 72, his husband David Furnish, 56, and their sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, on the family’s yacht in the Cote d’Azur.

David, 44, took the hand of his daughter Harper, eight, as they plunged into the water to cool off.

The former England captain’s friendship with Sir Elton goes back for more than two decades.

Paying tribute to the pop legend on Instagram, he wrote: "Gorgeous day with Elton John and David Furnish – 24 years we have known each other and we laugh like it’s day one."

The ex-midfielder was later snapped snoozing in a rather bold £930 (about R17 400) Versace shirt by his fashion designer wife, 45. She shared the photograph online with the caption: "Kisses."

