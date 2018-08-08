One of the resort's hotels. Picture: Supplied

What could be better than exploring the ancient city of Sicily, in the nation of Italy? Well, taking pictures of the sights and occasionally spotting actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper or Lady Gaga, or pop singer Harry Styles (for the One Direction fans) could just make your trip a bit more memorable. On the South West coast of Italy is a luxury hotel that is known for accommodating some of the biggest names from Hollywood, all who come for some R&R from the busy life of Tinseltown - it’s called the Verdura Resort.

Part of the Rocco Forte group, the luxury hotel is surrounded by a valley of olive trees, occupies two kilometres of the private Mediterranean coastline and is located approximately 15 minutes from the coastal town of Sciacca in Sicily.

Verdura Resort boasts immaculate rooms and suites, six tennis courts, a world-class spa, four restaurants and five bars, six clay tennis courts and three golf courses designed by Kyle Phillips. Guests are given splendid views of the coast, and also the opportunity to bask in the hotel’s interior design, staying true to the culture of Sicily. Plus - there is a grand, infinity pool because who would not like to swim in an infinity pool?

The Ambassador Suite at the Verdura Resort. Picture: Rocco Forte

Guests at the resort are able to partake in activities like a cooking class (to learn pizza, pasta, and Sicilian pastries), go for a hike, take a DJ class, yoga, take up golf or tennis and pilates.

Verdura is also within driving distance of three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valle dei Templi and Villa del Casale. It is rumoured that the Villa del Casale holds an ancient Roman mural of what is supposedly the first depiction of a woman wearing a bikini.

For those who are eager to see what the town of Sciacca offers, there are tours of places such as Castello Luna, the Enchanted Castle and Casa Museo del Sapone (the museum of soap), but who would have the time to explore the town and the rest of Sicily when you’re still exploring the resort itself.

Rates for the Verdura Resort start at R10 590 a night.

IOL