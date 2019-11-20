It's not every day that a tourism board tells the traveling public to stay away from the destination it works to promote. But Visit Faroe Islands is doing just that with its decision to limit tourist access to the island chain, a territory of Denmark, this spring.
The initiative aims to draw attention to the issue of overtourism by closing major parts of the islands for maintenance, from April 16 to 17, 2020, opting instead to host 100 volunteers for the weekend. The tourism board debuted the "Closed for Maintenance" project this year, resulting in "unprecedented success."
Interestingly enough, overtourism isn't a problem for the Faroe Islands - at least not in the same way that places like Rome or Thailand's Maya Bay face. The increasingly popular destination in the North Atlantic Ocean, with a population of about 50,000 people, can still manage the 110,000 visitors it receives annually.