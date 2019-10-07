Girls only: This hotel has banned men









Som Dona is a hotel exclusively for women. Picture: Som Hotels. A hotel in Majorca, an island in Spain, is exclusively for women. Located in Porto Cristo on the Manacor coast, close to the impressive Caves of Drach and magnificent sandy and rocky beaches, Som Dona offers a luxurious experience. The hotel is a space for “women who are looking to disconnect from the stress of daily life".

It extends personalised care to tailor to their needs. Women older than 14 can check into the hotel, which uses bold decor and celebrates feminine features. The hotel has 39 rooms, which the hotel’s website describes as “carefully designed for women who are looking to relax in a natural Mediterranean environment”.

Picture: Som Hotels

The rooms, sleek in design, comes with a queen-size bed, elegant furniture, a bathroom, Wi-Fi and a “four-star service specifically designed for women’s needs”. There’s plenty for the guests to do at the hotel.

Picture: Som Hotels



They can indulge in a few cocktails at the bar lounge, swim in the beach-style pool inspired by the Majorcan coast with a solarium and access to Bali sunbeds or get pampered at the wellness area.

Picture: Som Hotels

Picture: Som Hotels

The hotel prides itself on its food experience. Meals are centred on healthy food, particularly food that is in line with a flexitarian lifestyle. The restaurant presents a detailed and carefully tailored menu with seasonal products.

“All the dishes are designed with both culinary pleasure and nutritional value in mind. A flavourful, healthy and sustainable type of cuisine,” the website states.

The hotel is located at Avinguda d'en Joan Servera Camps, 11, 07680 Porto Cristo, Illes Balears in Spain.