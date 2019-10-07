A hotel in Majorca, an island in Spain, is exclusively for women.
Located in Porto Cristo on the Manacor coast, close to the impressive Caves of Drach and magnificent sandy and rocky beaches, Som Dona offers a luxurious experience.
The hotel is a space for “women who are looking to disconnect from the stress of daily life".
It extends personalised care to tailor to their needs. Women older than 14 can check into the hotel, which uses bold decor and celebrates feminine features.
The hotel has 39 rooms, which the hotel’s website describes as “carefully designed for women who are looking to relax in a natural Mediterranean environment”.