Emirates offers tips on how to plan a two-day itinerary in Porto, Portugal. Picture: Supplied.

Emirates launched a four times weekly service between Porto and Dubai from July 2. Porto will become Emirates’ second destination in Portugal after its capital, Lisbon. The Dubai to Porto route will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. To celebrate, Emirates offers tips on how to plan a two-day itinerary in Porto, Portugal.

The city: Porto is a vibrant coastal city in northwest Portugal, situated along the Douro River. Famous for its Port wine production and historical city centre, Porto is a designated Unesco World Heritage site that offers a rich cultural legacy and a variety of tourist attractions.

DAY 1:

Visit a wine cellar

A visit to one of Porto’s Port wine cellars is a must. Espaço Porto Cruz is a fan favourite because, besides sampling world-famous Ports, there’s also chocolate and cheese tastings and an impressive terrace that offers views of the city.

Neighbourhood strolls

Spend the evening walking through the riverside neighbourhoods of Ribeira and Miragaia. The narrow, cobbled streets are lined with bars, night clubs and eateries that serve some of Portugal’s most authentic dishes. For the shopping enthusiasts, there’s 43 Branco, a haven for Portuguese crafts, fashion and interior design.

Traditional tunes

Visit Calem Port House for its 6pm English tour, which culminates in a 30-minute Fado show. Fado is a traditional Portuguese style of music. Also visit Hard Club, located in a renovated marketplace. The DJs play everything from hip-hop and rap to metal and alternative music.



DAY 2:

Enjoy some art

Dubbed the Arts Block – Rua Miguel Bombarda is known for its dynamic artwork mostly done by the owners of the art galleries dotted throughout the area. Every two months, Bombarda comes alive with contemporary art displays that beautifully represent a culture-packed city. Entry into the art galleries is free.

Go on an adventure

Take a tour of the last Gothic monument built in Porto, the opulent Church of São Francisco, where generations of the city’s residents are buried in its catacombs. If ancient architecture is your thing, you’ll also enjoy the "Medieval Walls" built during the reign of King Fernando and exhibit breath-taking views of Ribeira and the surrounding areas. The famous Livraria Lello bookshop is another must-see for its stunning architecture, which is said to have inspired author JK Rowling’s depictions of Harry Potter’s Hogwarts.

Flavours of Porto

Porto boasts some of the world’s best eateries with dishes that revolve mainly around fresh sea produce and delectable local meats. With restaurants aplenty, try a food tour. With plenty to choose from, each promise to expose you to the real flavours of Porto as you eat your way through the city, privately guided by a friendly local and expert in the best authentic dishes to try.



