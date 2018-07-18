Today’s Instagram picture comes from Montenegro, the East European nation that is home to the Sveti Stefan resort, taken by Senal Senna.

The Sveti Stefan resort is a five-star hotel on the Adriatic coast that is created from what once was a fortified village from the 15th century. The five-star resort has two main parts of the island: the beach side resort of Aman Sveti Stefan, and the Villa Milocer.

When the village fortress was built, it was built as a protective measure to defend against the Turks and became a haven for pirates of the Adriatic Sea.

The hotel has 50 rooms, suites and cottages in carefully renovated old-stone buildings (open summer-only); and Villa Miločer, a 1930s villa set in gardens with eight suites, which are open all-year.

Aman resorts are renowned for understated luxury, minimalist design and inspiring locations. Here, on the island, 15th-century stone buildings have been exquisitely renovated to create luxury accommodation — it still feels like an (exclusive) village, rather than a hotel.

In contrast, Villa Miločer, is set in immaculate grounds overlooking a sheltered bay. It was built as the summer residence of the Serbian royal family in the Thirties.

The islet of Sveti Stefan lies a few miles south of the medieval-walled town of Budva, and is part of the so-called Budva Rivijera, noted for its fine beaches.

Nearby attractions include the Bay of Kotor and Kotor's Unesco-listed old town. The nearest airports are Tivat and Podgorica.

Rates for the hotel start at R10 800 (in low season), and R15 482 (in high season) for double rooms, with breakfast included and free wi-fi. However, rates per night begin at R9 583.

Children under 12 and babies stay for free, with babysitting services being available upon request.

For more information, check out their website: https://www.aman.com/resorts/aman-sveti-stefan