"The Ritz is my home", fashion designer Coco Chanel would tell guests at the Ritz Paris, a place she called home for 34 years.

Over the years she brought in her favourite furniture, such as Coromandel lacquered screens, gilded mirrors and a velvet banquette, until finally, she had redecorated the whole space.

According to Daily Mail, the late Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld was behind the refurbished suite on the second floor.

Here timeless decor exudes, with chandeliers, gilded mirrors and fireplaces filling the spacious suite.

Among Chanel's personal effects in her Suite are numerous portraits, sketches and photos that many guests will appreciate.

The suite, designed with black, white and beige elements, will set you back 18 000 € (R289 064) a night.