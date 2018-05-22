Minnie Dlamini and her husband Quinton Jones are exploring Russia ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018. Picture: Instagram.

South African personality Minnie Dlamini is in Russia with her husband Quinton Jones. The 27-year-old actress and presenter headed for Russia just a few weeks before the 2018 Fifa World Cup commences next month.

On her Instagram page, Dlamini posted a video at OR Tambo International Airport just as she was about to embark on her Russian adventure.

She said: “Hey guys, as you know the FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and I cannot wait to get into Russia, experience the games, experience all the action. Right now though, I am actually going to Russia earlier because we cooked up this crazy plan... South Africa is taking over Russia…”

As she promised, Dlamini showcased her Russian adventures through her Instagram stories.

Minnie Dlamini showcases the beauty of Moscow. Picture: Instagram.

Her fans got to see an array of snaps and videos at some of the most iconic Russian spots including Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow.

Minnie Dlamini and her husband Quinton Jones take in the sights of Russia. Picture: Instagram.





The couple’s adventures did not end there. The loved up pair were also seen posing in a series of pictures. There is even a video of Quinton kissing her as they explored the streets of Moscow.

Loved up in Moscow. Picture: Instagram.

Jumping for joy. Picture: Instagram.

His romantic streak didn’t end there. He also lavished her with some “Russian flowers”, which she called “romantic.”

Dlamini’s adventures in Russia continue.

The FIFA World Cup will take place at 12 different venues in 11 cities in Russia from June 14 to July 15,2018.

