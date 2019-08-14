Giant's Causeway is an area famous for its 40,000 interlocking basalt columns. Picture: Giant's Causeway website.

Lonely Planet released its Ultimate United Kingdom Travelist this week. The travel bible has ranked the top 500 experiences and hidden gems across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands. Here are some places that made the list:

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Fringe topped this year’s list, and with good reason. The 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, currently on until August 26, has more than 3 500 shows. According to Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, this year’s festival is playing host to a combination of homegrown and international talent. There will be 63 countries represented on stage this year and nearly 1 000 shows from Scotland.

“The Fringe is a real celebration of Edinburgh and the people that make it,” said McCarthy on their website.

British Museum

The British Museum was founded in 1753 and is the first national public museum in the world. The origins of the British Museum lie in the will of the physician, naturalist and collector, Sir Hans Sloane. Its website states that visitor numbers have grown from around

5 000 a year in the 18th century to nearly 6 million today.

Giant’s Causeway

Located in Northern Ireland, the Giant's Causeway is an area famed for its 40 000 interlocking basalt columns, which is believed to be the result of an ancient volcanic fissure eruption. Over a million people visited the site last year.

Hadrian's Wall

Hadrian’s Wall is a Unesco World Heritage Site that stretches 117km.It was built to guard the wild north-west frontier of the Roman Empire. The tourist site allows visitors to explore the wall’s expansive history and dramatic landscapes.



