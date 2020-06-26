This Italian village is offering to pay for your luxury stay

In a bid to get more travellers to its destination, a village in Italy will treat travellers to a one of a kind luxury holiday on them. The Sun reported that the village called Molise will let tourists stay at some of the empty houses and villas across the region for 7 nights. The best part? It’s free. Molise, a two-hour drive from Rome, is a mountainous Italian region with a stretch of coastline on the Adriatic Sea. The municipal administration of San Giovanni in Galdo has partnered with Amici Del Morrutto, called Regalati il Molise (Give yourself Molise) for the initiative. They hope to lure travellers to the Italian region and hopes it will drum up more tourists.

There are 40 free stays up for grabs that can be utilised in the village of San Giovanni in Galdo between July 4 and October 3, 2020. Guests can check into either a two, three and four-bed villa. However, there’s a catch. Interested tourists need to apply via an online form and cannot be a resident of Molise. The form in Italian will ask applicants their reasons to visit, and tourists can add the names, date of birth and place of residence of four other participants.

All participants need to provide identification and provide the necessary dates of when they want to travel. Completed forms need to be emailed to [email protected] The application will then be looked at before a final decision of the winners will be made. Molise is home to many attractions, including famed national parks, historical sites and the finest architecture.