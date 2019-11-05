Good news for green travellers.
Eco-friendly hotel Arctic Blue Resort revealed its plans to build the world’s first resort where the price is determined by the carbon footprint of your stay.
Located in the small city of Kontiolahti in Finland, guests who check-in will enjoy a sustainable holiday immersed in nature.
The pricing of the stay is emission-based - the smaller the environmental impact, the less you pay.
The new hotel, which is scheduled to open in 2022, will be built with natural materials, powered by renewable energy sources, and have its water treatment system.