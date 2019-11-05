Welcome to world’s first resort where your carbon footprint influences your bill









Eco-friendly hotel Arctic Blue Resort is in the process of building the world’s first resort where the price is determined by the carbon footprint of your stay. Picture: Supplied. Good news for green travellers. Eco-friendly hotel Arctic Blue Resort revealed its plans to build the world’s first resort where the price is determined by the carbon footprint of your stay. Located in the small city of Kontiolahti in Finland, guests who check-in will enjoy a sustainable holiday immersed in nature. The pricing of the stay is emission-based - the smaller the environmental impact, the less you pay. The new hotel, which is scheduled to open in 2022, will be built with natural materials, powered by renewable energy sources, and have its water treatment system.

The concept of the resort has been developed together with the municipality of Kontiolahti and Innvolve Oy.

Mikko Spoof, the Vice President and founder of Arctic Brands Group, wanted to offer people a world-class eco-vacation.

He hopes to encourage travellers to make sustainable choices by having emission-based pricing for their stay.

He said guest's carbon footprint plays an enormous role in what they pay for their stay.

They can do so by consuming less energy, attending ecological activities and making sustainable dietary choices.

“We want the resort to be a place of true tranquillity and thus encourage our guests to be more present at the moment and embrace digital detox,” added Spoof.

The property, surrounded by nature, offers guests the option of sleeping under the stars or a 360-degree view of the forest.

Each room is themed differently. The food options at this resort are endless. Spoof revealed that the menu is seasonal and locally produced.





