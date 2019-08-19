Only 3.5% of Glasgow’s residents say they never tip in taxis and a paltry one in 10 never do so in bars overseas. Picture: Needpix.com

London - It may surprise those reared on old jokes about tight-fisted Scots, but Glaswegians are the most generous tippers abroad, a survey suggests. Only 3.5 percent of the city’s residents say they never tip in taxis and a paltry one in 10 never do so in bars overseas, against around 30 percent from Brighton, Plymouth or Southampton.

The research also puts Edinburgh fifth among the most generous cities while Bristol is bottom – with nearly a fifth of Bristolians never tipping taxis or housekeepers.

Overall, 7.4 percent never tip on holiday while 13.6 percent always do, according to the survey of 2 000 adults for currency firm Caxton FX.

Cities were ranked as most to least generous, with London (13th) and Birmingham (15th) both outside the top 10.

Most generous cities:

1. Glasgow;

2. Sheffield;

3. Liverpool;

4. Belfast;

5. Edinburgh;

6. Manchester;

7. Norwich;

8. Southampton;

9. Cardiff;

10. Brighton.

Daily Mail