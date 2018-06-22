La Sagrada Familia in Madrid, Spain. Picture: Supplied



Group B features Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Middle East nation Iran, first-time entrants Morocco and 2010 FIFA World Cup Champions Spain.

Portugal





1. There is a museum dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo's trophies in Madeira, called Museu CR7.

The CR7 Museum in Madeira, Portugal. Picture: Supplied

2. Portugal has one of the oldest universities in Europe - the University of Coimbra - which was established in 1290.

3. Portugal's popular music genre 'Fado' (which means fate) was classified as a World Cultural Heritage by Unesco. The genre originated in urban Lisbon and is a type of mournful and heart-touching folk music sung by the common people.

4. Portuguese is the official language of Portugal, Brazil, Cape Verde, Angola, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Principe, Sao Tome, and Equatorial Guinea.





Iran





1. In the Persian language, the word Iran means “Land of the Aryans.”

2. Iran is one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations, with Iranian settlements dating back to 4000 B.C.

3. Persian culture is famous for beautiful poetry, words, luxurious rugs, and lush gardens. The English word “paradise” comes from a Persian word meaning “enclosed garden.

4. Iran has one of the only condom factories in the Middle East.









Spain





1. Spain was once a number of separate kingdoms with different languages – which were unified in the 15th century after the marriage of two Catholic monarchs Ferdinand of Aragon and Isabella of Castile.

2. Spain has 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

3. Spain has one of the oldest restaurants in the world - the title was awarded by Guinness World Records to Restaurante Botín, which has been open since 1725.

4. La Sagrada Familia in Madrid has been under renovations for over a century, the project began in 1892 and is estimated to be completed by 2026. It is one of the 44 UNESCO World Heritage sites.





Morocco





1. Morocco’s current royal family, the Alaouites, have been in power since the 17th century.

2. The highest ski resort in Africa is located in Morocco - Oukaïmeden, in Morocco’s High Atlas Mountains.

3. Morocco’s national animal is called a Barbary lion. There was DNA evidence from two lion skulls found in the Tower of London which proved that English royalty owned at least two Barbary lions sometime between the 13th and 15th centuries.

4. Traditionally the liver, not the heart, is considered to be the symbol of love in Morocco.





