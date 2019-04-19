When an area is too steep or too dangerous to travel on foot, a funicular can be your best bet getting from point A to B. Photo: Supplied

When an area is too steep or too dangerous to travel on foot, a funicular can be your best bet getting from point A to B. Here are a few admirable funicular systems which offer not just convenience but amazing views as well.

The Peak Tramway - Hong Kong







Hong Kong is known for having loads of tourist hotspots but their most popular attraction has to be the Peak Tramway, which transports both locals and tourists to the upper regions of Hong Kong Island. The Peak Tramway has a collection of unique must-see attractions, allowing visitors to experience a fun-filled experience of Hong Kong. It’s also one of the world’s oldest funiculars today.



Castle Hill Funicular - Hungary

Considered as one of the grandest cities in the world, Budapest is also known for having one of the world’s most popular funicular systems. The Buda Hill Funicular is a pleasant and a fairly cheap way to save your legs from a long hike. Running up the side of the famous hill, it was originally used to assist workers to reach the Castle District above. Today it’s a popular tourist attraction, providing views through the heart of Budapest.

Old Quebec Funicular - Canada

Believe it or not, this vintage funicular first operated using a water system for its propulsion way back in 1879. Since then, upgrades to the system have made it into an electric-powered funicular, which moves up and down the hill. The route of the funicular isn’t that long, but it rises high enough to capture some beautiful views over one of Canada’s most scenic cities.

The Gelmer Funicular - Switzerland

If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind funicular experience, Switzerland would be your best bet. The Swiss are known for having an impressive collection of railways across the country. However, Gelmer Funicular is considered as one of the best in the world. It’s the steepest in Europe, with a gradient so steep it's often compared to a rollercoaster. Many commuters prefer taking a ride up for the adrenaline rush alone.



Flying Dutchman Funicular - Cape Point

The Flying Dutchman Funicular is the first of its kind on the African continent and its panoramic views on the way up certainly make it a contender for having the most breathtaking vistas on the planet. A key appeal of this funicular is at that is also wheelchair-friendly giving the elderly and physically unfit an easy access vantage point. Named after the legendary Flying Dutchman Ghost Ship, the funicular runs through dense fynbos and gets visitors up to 214 metres above sea level, leaving just a short flight of steps for the best view over the South Western Corner of Africa.



