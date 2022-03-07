I’d like to see the manager, please! Guest stumbles upon trashed hotel room

The best part of a hotel stay are the fluffy clean linen and room service. But one hotel guest was left in a state of shock after checking into a hotel. A video which appears to have been posted by a hotel worker on Reddit, shows the room completely trashed with empty beer and water bottles everywhere.

Story continues below Advertisment

There’s so much discarded dirt lying around, that there’s not even room to walk around. By the looks of things, someone must have really been partying hard. The post gained 4.3K comments and got a 91% upvote. Many online users compared the state of the room to Steve O’s crib from MTV’s ’Jackass’. Another user noticed the many canisters of nitrous oxide lying around, commonly known as laughing gas. “Used as a propellant for whipped cream (that's why it says Whip-It on the box), it can also be abused as a drug, since it's a weak anaesthetic and causes euphoria and sometimes hallucinations,” they commented.

One Redditor even went as far as coming up with a plausible explanation, writing: "I was slumped on my bed in the Flamingo, feeling dangerously out of phase with my surroundings. Something ugly was about to happen. “I was sure of it. The room looked like the site of some disastrous zoological experiment involving whiskey and gorillas. The ten-foot mirror was shattered, but still hanging together - bad evidence of that afternoon when my attorney ran amok with the coconut hammer, smashing mirror and all the light bulbs. “We'd replaced the lights with a package of red and blue Christmas tree lights from Safeway, but there was no hope of saving the mirror. My attorney's bed looked like a burned-rat's nest.

Story continues below Advertisment