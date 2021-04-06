Imagine walking from Cape Town to Russia? It will take 187 days but it’s possible

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Forget planes, boats or cars… you can now walk from Cape Town to Russia. Twitter user Mitchell Mhlanga detailed how this is possible in one of her recent viral tweets. According to her, the longest road in the world that can be walked is from Cape Town to Magadan in Russia. “There is no need for planes or boats… there are bridges,” she tweeted. Mhlanga said the 22 387km journey would take 4 492 hours to travel, which translates to 187 days of walking non-stop, or 561 days if you walk for eight hours a day.

The longest road in the world that can be walked is from Cape Town (South Africa) to Magadan (Russia). There is no need for planes or boats, there are bridges. It is 22,387 kilometers and takes 4,492 hours to travel. It would be 187 days of walking non-stop, or 561 days of... pic.twitter.com/zKQTvjUZyu — 🕯 Mitchell Mhlanga 🇨🇬 (@MimiReeds) April 4, 2021

She said in her tweet that travellers embarking on this route will pass through 17 countries, six time zones and all seasons of the year.

Countries travellers would walk through include Botswana, Tanzania, South Sudan, Egypt and Turkey.

Of course, embarking on such a momentous trip would require extensive planning and lots of willpower.

Some social media users were keen on the idea.

User @NalediSedilame commented: “All of us ’tempted’ should plan this after pandemic and we all going in a group. With our traditional attire.”

User @BlackCase_Girl said: “Interesting... now I can’t stop thinking about the possibilities of me doing it...”

Another user @BenedictSikwazo said: “I’m getting ideas and getting excited just seeing this. If i couldn’t do anything else in life & managed to complete this journey, I wouldn't mind at all.”

Many users were sceptical about crime, entering borders of certain countries and possible encounters with terrorist groups.