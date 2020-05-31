Interactive map: The destinations travellers miss the most during coronavirus pandemic
Scrolling through Instagram has been many of our only form of travel escape during the coronavirus pandemic.
The array of hashtags like #ThrowbackThursday, #FlashbackFriday and #TakeMeBack have only fuelled our wanderlust. And, judging by SavingSpot’s new study, everyone cannot wait to get back into the world of travel.
The personal finance blog used Instagram data to identify the destinations that travellers were itching to get back to as soon as lockdown restrictions were lifted.
The team pulled out the cities, landmarks, beaches, islands, hotels and other travel spots that people want to return to.
Giza Pyramid Complex in Egypt topped the list of destinations travellers missed the most, followed by Bali in Indonesia and Santorini in Greece in second and third positions respectively. Magic Kingdom Park in the United States, Eiffel Tower in Paris, and Phi Phi Islands in Thailand were other destinations that made up the top 10.
In terms of the cities that travellers missed the most, New York claimed the top spot, followed by Paris and London in second and third position. Other notable mentions in the top 10 included Los Angeles, Dubai, Barcelona (Spain) and Las Vegas.
Asia dominated the top islands people missed with Bali in the first spot, followed by Phi Phi Islands in Thailand (3) Gili Islands in Indonesia (5) and Ko Samui in Thailand (6).
In South Africa, the Western Cape dominated the top 10. Camps Bay in Cape Town was the top destination travellers missed in the country, Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, Cape of Good Hope, Boulders Penguin Colony, and Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum. Kruger National Park also made the list.
See the full study here.