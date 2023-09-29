Less than 20% of South Africans living abroad would ‘definitely’ return - survey

Less than a quarter of South Africans currently living abroad are adamant about returning to the country, citing instability, safety and better work opportunities as the major reasons behind their decision. In a world where opportunities are more global than ever, only 19% of South Africans currently living abroad have claimed they are ‘definitely’ going to return home.

The biggest reason many South Africans are choosing to live abroad is better job prospects. A follow-up survey conducted by The TEFL Academy on 948 South Africans who currently live or have lived abroad in the past revealed that nearly 40% went overseas in search of better opportunities.