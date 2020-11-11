LOOK: 6 iconic landmarks from above

The world’s greatest architects spend hundreds of hours perfecting the visual impact of their buildings from every angle: inside, outside, from street level, and from the air.

But who really gets to see these incredible structures from above? The team at Budget Direct Travel Insurance rendered 6 landmark buildings from across 2½ millennia as cinemagraphs(photographs with looping motion picture elements).

The landmarks included Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, 30 St. Mary Axe ‘The Gherkin’ in London, England, Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, The Statue of Liberty in New York City, USA, The Colosseum in Rome, Italy and Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar.

According to a statement, the project aimed to offer travellers the chance to experience some of the most beautiful landmarks around the world in the way that only small aircraft pilots get to experience, and the results are fantastic.

Budget revealed that they captured satellite views of each location on Google Earth Pro. These, together with supporting imagery, were used as references in creating realistic views of the structures from above. The team then made the still photos move.