LOOK: Disney reveals 30 inspiring locations to visit in your lifetime

Disney have revealed 30 locations that have inspired some of their most famous stories over the year. To mark The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary, the company have also recreated famous scenes with exclusive photos, including St Paul's Cathedral, which features several times in 'Mary Poppins', the Calanais Standing Stones which inspired 'Brave', and Greast Fosters, whose topiary maze is said to have inspired a particularly memorable scene from 'Alice in Wonderland'.

The list of landmarks incorporates 13 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Rebecca Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives, said: “Towards the end of his life, Walt Disney was honoured as the 'Showman of the World'. "It was a very apt honour, as he was fascinated and inspired by everything he experienced and saw, no matter where it was.

"As he once said himself, 'Always, as you travel, assimilate the sounds and sights of the world.' "And we have all benefited from his love of cultures the world over.” Encouraging fans to join in its celebration, Disney is offering one lucky winner a once in a lifetime photoshoot with photographer, Linda Blacker, who will transform them to look like one of their favourite Disney characters.

Fans gain a chance to win by recreating their own favourite Disney scene or moment in the most creative way possible and uploading the photo with the hashtag #Disney100TheLandmarks to Instagram, or through Disney UK’s Facebook page.

Disney 100: The Landmarks: UK and Ireland: 1. 'Cruella' (2021) / Liberty, London, England

2. 'One Hundred and One Dalmatians' (1961)/ Regent’s Park, London, England 3. 'Peter Pan' (1953) / Big Ben, London, England 4. 'Mary Poppins' (1964)/ St Paul's Cathedral, London, England

5. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) / Skellig Michael, Ireland 6. 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019) / St. Abbs Village, Berwickshire, Scotland 7. 'Winnie the Pooh' (2011)/ Ashdown Forest (Hundred Acre Wood), East Sussex, England

8. 'Brave' (2012)/ Calanais Standing Stones, Stornoway, Scotland 9. 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)/ Great Fosters, UK

11. 'Ratatouille' (2007) /Le Train Bleu 12.'Tangled' (2010) / Mont Saint Michel 13. 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991) / Château de Chambord

Spain: 15. 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937) / Alcázar de Segovia Croatia:

16. 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)/ Dubrovnik Africa: 17. 'Black Panther' (2018) / Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, South Africa

Germany: 19. 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937) / The Black Forest 20. 'Pinocchio' (1940)/ Rothenburg ob der Tauber

21. Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, California/ Neuschwanstein Castle 22. 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016) / Leipzig/ Halle Airport Hungary:

23. 'Black Widow' (2021) / Budapest Iceland: 24. 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016) / Reynisbara Black Sand Beach

Italy: 25. 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015) / Forte di Bard 26. 'Luca' (2021) / Cinque Terre

27. 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023) / Ear of Dionysius, Sicily Greece: 28. 'Hercules' (1997)/ Mount Olympus