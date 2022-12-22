It’s that time of the year and celebrities are not letting us breathe as they jet set and live their best lives. Ke December and businesswoman turned reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize is living the soft life in the sunny tropical Maldives.

Story continues below Advertisement

MaMkhize posted scorching videos and pictures on Instagram of her having the time of her life with her family. In one of the pictures captioned, “Hellooooooo… Maldives”, MaMkhize is wearing a matching zebra print bikini set with a white regal cover-up. Shauwn Mkhize looking like a beach goddess draped in a white cover-up. Picture: Instagram In another picture captioned, “This is how summer should be”, she stuns in a purple sweetheart neckline bathing suit draped in sunnies and jewellery looking like a 21st century mermaid.

She is also seen enjoying a basket of breakfast with champagne in an infinity pool overlooking the sea. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) Her daughter, Sbahle Mpisane, also posted a picture of her and momma bear embracing at an undisclosed resort on the island. Of course, celebrity friends rushed to the comments with well wishes and compliments for the business woman.

Story continues below Advertisement

MaMkhize showing off her curves in an animal print bikini. Picture: Instagram The Republic of the Maldives is an archipelago in South Asia, situated in the Indian Ocean where the rich and famous go to frolic in the summer. It’s known for its pristine white sandy beaches, turquoise waters and luxury resorts. Actress Pearl Thusi commented: “Ke SUMMER!!!!!!!” Singer Nhlanhla Mafu commented: “Hot gyal summer shuuuu🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”