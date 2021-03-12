LOOK: Supersonic jet will let you fly to the world’s top destinations in half the time

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A new supersonic jet that can fly to the world's top destinations in a fraction of the time is under development. Headed by Spike Aerospace, the state of the art Spike S-512 Supersonic Jet "sweeps passengers to their destinations in half the time it takes other jets". The news of the supersonic jet comes 18 years after the world’s fastest commercial jet, Concorde, grounded its supersonic fleet in 2003. According to the Spike Aerospace website, the Spike S-512 jet will fly at Mach 1.6 and about 720km/h faster than any other civilian aircraft. For example, travellers can get from New York to London in less than three hours, or Dubai to Johannesburg in 3.8 hours.

Picture: Spike Aerospace.

Spike S-512 can carry 18 passengers and offers incredible panoramic views.

The jet boasts a Multiplex Digital Cabin, which features cameras with live feeds to high-definition digital screens, reduced cabin noise, increased oxygen levels, high-speed wireless Internet access, in-flight telephone system and more.

Spike Aerospace and Tech Mahindra will collaborate on the development of the Spike S-512 Supersonic Jet.

The partnership will add Tech Mahindra’s strengths in engineering, optimisation and composites to the development of the supersonic jet.

"Flying supersonic is clearly the future of aviation, making the world smaller and more accessible.

“For competitive global businesses, cutting flight times in half will have significant value.

“Supersonic flight enables business leaders to manage global operations more efficiently and to consider more investment opportunities abroad.

“With the Spike S-512, you’ll always arrive first – in the fastest and most advanced aircraft anywhere," a statement on its website reads.

Picture: Spike Aerospace.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Spike Aerospace founder and chief executive Vik Kachoria said that people always wanted to travel to places quicker.

He said getting to places quicker meant "increased opportunities", whether it was "flying across the Atlantic in six hours rather than spending four weeks on a steamship". “But imagine a six-hour flight becoming a three-hour flight. That's what supersonic offers.”

The Spike S-512 may debut commercial flights by 2028.