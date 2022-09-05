LOOK: Thando Thabethe soaks up the sun in Miami

Miami is a hot spot, literally and figuratively, and while it’s cloudy and rainy in most parts of South Africa, actress and businesswoman, Thando Thabethe took to social media to share pictures of her enjoying the sun in Miami. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) In one of her Instagram Stories, she’s showing off her beautiful bikini body, lazing in the sun on the beach, something that many of us are craving to do right now, yes, we are jealous!

Thando Thabethe is soaking up the sun on Miami beach. Picture: Instagram Obviously, fans were wondering who she was with; ‘’Who took the pic?,” asked one curious fan. Who took the pic?🤔 — SIDWELL🧚🏾‍♂️ (@MalumSid) September 4, 2022 Now, we are not sure who the actress is spending her holiday with, but it surely seems it’s a jolly good time, with great views, food and wine. Thabethe seems to be enjoying the travel vibe, I mean, who doesn’t – in recent years she has made her way to various places around the world, and the tropical vibe looks like a favourite as she posted about her experience in the Maldives as well.