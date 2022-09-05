LOOK: Thando Thabethe soaks up the sun in Miami

Miami is a hot spot, literally and figuratively, and while it’s cloudy and rainy in most parts of South Africa, actress and businesswoman, Thando Thabethe took to social media to share pictures of her enjoying the sun in Miami.
In one of her Instagram Stories, she’s showing off her beautiful bikini body, lazing in the sun on the beach, something that many of us are craving to do right now, yes, we are jealous!
Obviously, fans were wondering who she was with; ‘’Who took the pic?,” asked one curious fan.
Who took the pic?🤔— SIDWELL🧚🏾♂️ (@MalumSid) September 4, 2022
Now, we are not sure who the actress is spending her holiday with, but it surely seems it’s a jolly good time, with great views, food and wine.
Thabethe seems to be enjoying the travel vibe, I mean, who doesn’t – in recent years she has made her way to various places around the world, and the tropical vibe looks like a favourite as she posted about her experience in the Maldives as well.
I’m sure this is a well-deserved celebration and break. Thabethe recently took to Twitter to share that her shapewear brand will be expanding to Edgars stores.
‘’@thabootys SHAPEWEAR will now be available at Edgars Sandton… we look forward to making the rest of our wide range available at @edgarsfashion stores nationwide!”
EXTRA EXTRA‼️‼️‼️— Thando Thabethe (@Thando_Thabethe) August 30, 2022
@thabootys SHAPEWEAR will now be available at Edgars Sandton…we look forward to making the rest of our wide range available at @edgarsfashion stores nationwide‼️‼️‼️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/EmtlROjlh5