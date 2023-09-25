Maloti-Drakensberg Park among world's most captivating Unesco sites

Explore Worldwide is inspiring next year’s wanderlust with a new eye-tracking study of over 50 Unesco sites, which reveals the cultural gems and natural wonders that visually captivate travellers the most.

The new research uses a unique technology to objectively analyse the visually captivating qualities of Unesco sites; participants were asked to look at a series of images of 52 the global landmarks, and the eye-tracking software was then used to reveal which images drew the human eye the quickest, and held their gaze the longest.