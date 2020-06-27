MAP: The oldest restaurants in Africa, Europe and other parts of the world revealed

Ever wondered which restaurant at your holiday destination is their oldest establishment? Many foodies travel the world to check out some of its most famous and oldest establishments.

As travel is slowly starting to open up, NetCredit created a new series of maps that reveals the oldest eatery in nearly every country in the world, restaurants that you can visit when you resume your travel adventures. The team at NetCredit searched websites, forums, and eating guides to identify the longest-running restaurant businesses that are still serving today. And, they made sure they found out the traditional meals being served at these restaurants.

Source: Netcredit

St. Peter Stifts Kulinarium in Salzburg in Austria is Europe’s (arguably, the world’s) oldest restaurant. Its first trace is in a poem by Alcuin of York, in 803. It may also be the only restaurant to have served both Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Clint Eastwood.

Source: Netcredit





In Africa, the oldest restaurant, according to the map, is Tunisia’s El M’Rabet, which was founded as part of Zaytouna Mosque around 1630. El M’Rabet boasts majestic views of the bustling, historic Jemâa Ezzitouna marketplace. It serves pies and roasts, inspired by traditional British pub food. Closer to home in South Africa, Pig and Whistle is the oldest restaurant in the country. Founded in 1832, Pig and Whistle is located in Bathurst, serving classical pub food, and Mediterranean favourites for the modern palate. Visitors rave about the renowned pot pies and freshly baked cakes and desserts. In Mozambique, Restaurante Costa do Sol is the oldest. The beachfront establishment was founded in 1938, serving up fresh seafood dishes to travellers and locals alike. The prawns are among the famous menu items.

Source: Netcredit

Source: Netcredit





In North America, a local pirate named William Mayes established its oldest restaurant in 1673. The White Horse Tavern in Newport, RI. became a meeting place for the Colony’s General Assembly and Criminal Court. Mayes’ son followed his father into both the piracy business and the hospitality game. Their extended family ran the restaurant for over 200 years.

Source: Netcredit





Source: Netcredit