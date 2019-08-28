Maps Maponyane is no stranger to travel. Picture: Supplied

Maps Maponyane is no stranger to travel. The TV personality who recently travelled to Turkey shares his travel tips with us: How do you prepare for an international trip?

Research is important. I research the things to see and do ahead of time, as well as find out more about the season of the destination I am visiting. I speak to friends who have been to the destination for tips. I try to travel like a local. The charm and magic always lie in the places unsaid, and in the eyes of the locals.

Must pack item?

Running/comfortable walking shoes.

What were the top 5 things you needed to pack for a trip to Istanbul?

Swimming shorts, running shoes, sunglasses, hats and a good attitude. (You literally don't need anything else during a Turkish summer).

Which country stands high on your bucket list?

Singapore, Bora Bora, Bali and Argentina.

What are your top travel tips?

Plan and know what you're going to see, be open to anything, download the country's local language on Google translate so that you can always communicate. Make sure you always have enough cash on you. Spend as much time on foot as you can as it allows you to experience a city and its hidden gems.

What’s your travel style?

For the summertime, probably "resort cool".

What’s on your travel playlist?

Sjava, James Blake, Travis Scott, Masego, Caribou, Kendrick Lamar and some Rhye remixes.

Can you share some travel hacks?

Travel light if you are travelling in between cities. Some airlines make it difficult to bring on heavy luggage. Always ask for the possibility of an upgrade upon check-in at your hotel. You never know your luck. Buy transport tickets in advance to save costs. Take a power bank with you. Roll clothes for more space to pack.

Travel motto?

You never know what you might find with an open mind. (I just made that up and I love it).



