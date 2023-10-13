Emirates does a U-turn, suspends flights to Israel until further notice

Dubai-based airline Emirates has suspended flights to Israel until further notice amid the ongoing escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the company announced on Thursday. "Customers with onward connections to Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

“Customers affected by the suspension should contact their booking agents for alternatives, refunds, cancellations or for rebooking their flight itineraries. “Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued on/before 11 October 2023, for travel until 30 November 2023," the airline said in a statement. On Wednesday, Emirates said that it would reduce the number of flights to and from Tel Aviv by two-thirds due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, UK airline British Airways announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Tel Aviv. "Safety is always our highest priority and following the latest assessment of the situation we’re suspending our flights to and from Tel Aviv," the company’s statement read. The company said it would offer full refunds to those whose flights were due.