How SA travellers can plan the ultimate trip to Dubai

After a challenging year, most of us are yearning for a well-deserved holiday, an opportunity to unwind, relax, and reset our minds and bodies. With world-class shopping, iconic buildings, delicious cuisine, and a wide array of tourist activities, Dubai is the ideal destination for South African travellers wanting to escape. Whether you’re planning a family trip, a romantic break, or a fun girls’ or boys' getaway, Dubai is waiting to be explored. Emirates shares some tips on what travellers need to know before travelling to Dubai: As one of the first cities to obtain the Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Dubai prides itself on guest health and safety.

If you are flying to Dubai via Emirates, the airline has a Covid-19-related medical expense if you are diagnosed with Covid-19 during your trip to Dubai.

The free, global cover is effective for customers flying on the airline until December 31, 2020, and is valid for 31 days from your departure date.

When to go

Dubai offers year-round sunshine, but October to April is the most pleasant time to visit with mild temperatures around 25-28 °C.

Flight time

A direct flight from South Africa to Dubai is no more than eight hours from Johannesburg, meaning that families can travel together with ease.

Arriving in Dubai

Upon arrival, you’ll need to present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate. Be sure to check the travel requirements for Dubai before you depart, including information about Covid-19 PCR tests and necessary travel documents.

You will pass through thermal scanners when you arrive at Dubai International Airport. If you have any Covid-19 symptoms, you’ll be taken to the airport’s medical centre for further checks, and if you don’t have any symptoms, you can continue to Immigration and collect your baggage from the carousel.

All passengers who took a PCR test on arrival must self-isolate until they receive their results. If your test result is positive, you need to stay in self-isolation, and if it’s negative, you can enjoy Dubai as planned.

What to do in Dubai

There's plenty of attractions and activities on offer.

From sun-soaked beaches to relax on to architectural wonders to marvel at and culinary delights to enjoy, Dubai truly has something for everyone.

Boasting some of the world’s most unique and modern attractions and dazzling energy, the dynamic destination attracts millions of visitors from around the world every year.

Make your holiday a memorable one with thrilling water sports and water parks, shopping sprees in 96 malls and souks, incredible sights, including the highest building on the planet – the magnificent Burj Khalifa – and a wide range of family-friendly activities.

Strike a pose at the famous Dubai Frame, explore the iconic Bluewaters Island, meet animals from all over the world at the Dubai Safari Park, and unleash your inner child with camel riding and sandboarding in the desert.

With strict biosafety measures in place, Dubai takes the health and safety of its visitors very seriously. So, while you’re experiencing the city to the fullest, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your family is safe and sound.

Kid-friendly destination

There's plenty for children to enjoy once in Dubai. Education meets entertainment at KidZania, a scaled replica of a real city in the Dubai Mall where the kids can pretend to have real jobs.

Dreamscape at the Mall of the Emirates transports children into a magical, virtual reality world, filled with fantastic beasts, and indoor theme park, VR Park, also uses the power of virtual reality to offer 18 interactive rides and experiences for the whole family.

Another treat for kids and adults alike, Ski Dubai boasts the impossible – a ski resort in the middle of the desert. This indoor wonder at the Mall of the Emirates allows you to polish those skiing, snowboarding and zip-lining skills, all year round.