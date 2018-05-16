MASSACRE: Palestinian medics and protesters evacuate a wounded youth during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, east of Khan Younis. Israeli troops yesterday killed 52 Palestinians taking part in the protests.Picture: AP Photo/Adel Hana

Isreal's coming under increasing pressure from the international community for what's been generally perceived as excessive violence against Palestinians in Gaza. On Monday, this pressure seemed to amplify when Israeli forces shot at and killed dozens of protesters in an act the Israeli foreign ministry justified as:

“Protecting its citizens from thousands of violent rioters from Gaza, who have been trying to break the fence and cross into Israel, with the goal of killing or kidnapping Israelis.”

To find out how this escalating tension affects those with travel interests in the region, I spoke to a representative from Harvey World Travel (HWT) Executive Travel, which has many Israeli customers.

The rep said that those who've already booked flights to Israel can get refunds if the situation escalates or if it becomes unsafe, and when a travel declaration is issued. "They will allow the passengers to rebook or refund at no additional cost, but you'd need to hear from the airline in question."

She also explained advised: "Choose your destination carefully and avoid high risk areas, especially Gaza and the West Bank. If possible, delay your trip."