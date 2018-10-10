Cappadocia is a semi-arid region in central Turkey, that is known for its distinctive tall, cone-shaped rock formations clustered in Monks Valley, Göreme and elsewhere.
A geological oddity of honeycombed hills, with accordion-ridged valleys, shaded in a palette of dusky orange and cream - the town could easily be mistaken for a psychedelics' paradise, or that Mother Nature was on psychedelics when she created Cappadoccia.
View this post on Instagram
Cappadocia! Tag someone you would love to be here with ❤️ ——————————————————————- 👉 Follow @LifeToShow and share your amazing #travel moments with us! —————————————————————— 📷 @hobopeeba . . . . #lifetoshow #cappadocia #turkey #discoverturkey #turkey_home #reise #travelstroke #passportready #reisen #travelblogger #traveldeeper #travelstyle #honeymoon #love #urlaub #travelnow #wanderlusting #reisefieber #reiselust #travelcouple #travelgoals #travelislife #travelinspiration #photos #romantic #reisenmachtglücklich #reiseblogger #travelbuddies #travelpartner
A post shared by LifeToShow (@lifetoshow) on
Visitors are encouraged to visit small towns Göreme - where travellers get to go on a hike through the famous Rose Valley - and Ürgüp, where there are tours of the old Cappadoccia village that once existed in Ürgüp with the traditional stone architecture.
This semi-arid region features quite a lot to see for a small area in Turkey.
From little-visited rock-cut churches that date back to the 9th century and the Byzantine era, to cafes and hotels created inside some of Cappadoccia's oldest caves. It is all worth exploring.