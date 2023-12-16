Iran waives visa requirements for 33 nations

Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatollah Zarghami has said the Iranian Cabinet has decided to unilaterally cancel visa requirements for visitors from India and several other countries. Iran earlier this week decided to waive visa requirements for 33 countries.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Zarghami said the decision is aimed at boosting tourism arrivals and attracting more visitors from countries around the world. He said efforts to boost tourism can neutralize Iranophobia campaigns. Recently Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam have waived visa requirements for visitors from India.

India has one of the fastest growing market for outbound tourism India with a recent McKinsey analysis showing 13 million outbound Indian tourists in 2022. The 33 countries approved for Iran's new visa-waiver programme are as follows: India, Russia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Mauritania, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Seychelles, Indonesia, Darussalam, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Peru, Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia and Belarus.