Thursday, November 10, 2022

Italian travel blogger detained in Iran has been freed, confirms Italian prime minister

Women hold up signs depicting the image of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian authorities. Picture: AFP

Published 2h ago

Rome – An Italian woman travel blogger arrested in Iran in late September has been released and is on the way home, the office of Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday.

“After intense diplomatic work today Alessia Piperno was released by Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy,” a statement said, adding that Meloni called her parents to inform them.

Piperno and other European citizens were arrested by Iranian authorities on suspicion of having taken part in protests that erupted in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman in the custody of the morality police.

Speaking in Rome, Meloni thanked Italy’s intelligence and diplomatic services “for the extraordinary silent work they did to bring this girl home”.

On social media, 30-year-old Piperno calls herself a “lone traveller” and says she has been on the road “since 2016, working remotely”.

