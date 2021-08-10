Khanyi Mbau lets fans in on her global travels

Actress Khanyi Mbau and her Zimbabwean bae, Kudzai Terrence Mushonga, are living their best life in the UAE. The lovebirds shared tit-bits of their spectacular holiday on Mbau’s new Instagram page, @mbaureloadedglobal.

The page was started recently and aims to give Mbau’s fans an exclusive inside look into her travels around the globe. According to Mbau’s location on Instagram, she and Mushonga are staying at the Address Beach Resort, Jumeirah Beach in Dubai. The hotel offers exceptional views of Marina Beach and a fancy rooftop pool that shows off the skyline view over the city and its surroundings. According to accommodation website Booking.com, one night at this hotel could set you back around R6 000.

The resort offers a fitness centre, a sauna, wi-fi and an on-site bar. Among the pictures and videos was Mbau posing poolside in a beautiful white custom-made bikini from LRT's Bikini Blog. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau🌍 (@mbaureloadedglobal) Another picture showed her dining out on a clear skied summer night in Dubai.