LOOK: Thuso Mbedu living it up in Abhu Dhabi

South African born film actress Thuso Mbedu is having the time of her life in Abhu Dhabi. The “Woman is King” actress has been “chasing summer” and caught front row action of the Abhu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Mbedu posted a thread of enviable pictures on her socials showing her living life to the fullest. Thuso Mbedu enjoying herself on a jet-ski in the United Arab Emirates. Picture: Instagram True to her adventure seeking nature and daring spirit, the “Underground Railroad” actress from Pietermaritzburg can be seen jet-skiing, fly boarding, riding on camels and of course visiting popular attractions in the capital such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. According to her post on Instagram and Facebook, she spent the week in Abhu Dhabi to watch the F1 race and “a whole lot of life happened in between”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) “Thank you to my @wme team and @f1 for making my first F1 race day experiences memorable ones 🏎💨,” said Mbedu. Of course, celebrities and her fans had to weigh in on the action with Viola Davis showing her on screen daughter some love and commenting with heart emojis under her Instagram post. A user by the handle, lil_chrispy, commented: “Look like a pro sandboarder no cap.”

The “Woman is King” actress Thuso Mbedu sandboarding in the desert. Picture: Instagram. To which Mbedu responded: “🤣😂🤣 it was my first time on it. I neeeed to go back🤞🏾”. The United Arab Emirates is definitely the place to be currently following the hosting of the Abhu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 from 17 November to 20 November whilst it’s neighbour, Qatar, is currently hosting the Fifa World Cup. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.