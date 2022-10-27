Moving away from Doha: Where to stay and how to move around Qatar during the Fifa World Cup

Qatar is a relatively small peninsula bordering the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia. Despite Doha, the state’s capital in the north east being the centre of attraction, Qatar has other towns and cities to explore or stay in.

These towns are well connected to the capital due to Qatar’s immaculately maintained infrastructure. Due to its world-class public infrastructure and public safety, Qatar has earned the number one rank for “Safest Country in the World” on the Numbeo Crime Index for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. Places to stay outside of Doha

Doha is the capital and will be the centre of attention during the World Cup. If you’re not keen on getting too enthralled in all of the action, you can stay in neighbouring towns. The designated venues for the Fifa World Cup 2022 Qatar are Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium and Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan and Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Simaisma, A Murwab Resort, Al Khor

Enjoy relaxing at the pool with family at the friendly resort. Picture: Instagram Simaisma, A Murwab Resort is a luxurious family ocean-front oasis resort 25 minutes from Doha. All the luxurious signature suites at Simaisma, A Murwab Resort, are completed with an extensive array of recreational facilities on the grounds and off. Guests have access to swimming pools, a basketball court, a tennis gym, a fitness gym and a kid's playground. If you’re up for further activities, their Water Sports Centre and Tour Service provider offers leisurely activities for the whole family at an extra cost.

Souq Al Wakra Hotel Qatar by Tivoli - Al Wakrah Feel the wonders of our courtyard fountain as you witness the mesmerising sunset at Souq Al Wakra. Picture: Instagram This hotel is 15 minutes from Doha International Airport ,with shopping amenities and a beach right next to the hotel. The hotel is a new five-star property blending artful Qatari tradition and top-end contemporary leisure in Al Wakra, an up-and-coming seaside district near central Doha.

Feel perfectly at ease with a convenient and luxurious stay catering to business and leisure travellers alike. Al Azizyah Boutique Hotel - Ar Rayyan Enjoy luscious and sweet delights including bites, savory sandwiches, iconic scones at Al Azizyah. Picture: Instagram Al Azizyah Boutique Hotel i Ar Rayyan is a 5-star Victorian-themed boutique hotel within Aspire Zone and provides easy access to attractions like Aspire Park and Khalifa International Stadium.

Villaggio Mall is a short walk away, while Doha’s city centre can be reached in around 15 minutes by car. The hotel offers a wide range of dining options as well and features an 80sqm outdoor swimming pool with an attached swim-up kids’ pool with waterslides. There are also plenty of ways to move around Qatar, such as trains, tram, public buses, Uber, Taxi and Careem.

Metro Service Qatar’s highly advanced and comfortable metro service. Picture: Instagram The metro is Qatar’s underground train service, and the system has three lines, Gold, Green and Red, covering 37 stations. Trains run every three minutes, and staff are available at every station to assist travellers during their journey. Travellers can change lines at Al Bidda, Red and Green, stations and Msheireb, Red, Green and Gold. Its also important to note that free metro-link buses run useful routes within 2 - 5km of stations.

During the Fifa World Cup, some stations will have dedicated car parks to reduce traffic, while travellers can also use their Hayya Card to enjoy free travel from 10 November 2022 to 23 December 2022. Tram The Lusail tram trains were manufactured in France by Alstom. Picture: Instagram Lusail Tram connects to the metro via Legtaifiya Station, Red Line. The Lusail Tram will run extended services throughout the tournament from 17 November to 20 December.

Education City Tram operates as a Park & Ride for matches hosted by Education City Stadium Msheireb Tram connects Msheireb Metro Station to landmark locations within Msheireb down-town Doha. Public buses Mpsawalat Karwa is the sole provider of Electric Buses in Qatar. The buses are used for public transport and for large events. Picture: Instagram Karwa buses operate an extensive network across the central and greater Doha area, and non-ticket holders can buy a smart card from vending machines at Doha Bus Station, Hamad International Airport, some supermarkets or bus drivers upon boarding.

Buses provide ramps and space for wheelchair users and pushchairs, as well as guide dog allowances. It is important to note that if you are travelling to a match, please be aware that Karwa public bus services do not provide direct services to/ from stadiums. Taxi, Uber, Careem Enjoy a ride in one of Karwa’s electric limousines. Picture: Instagram Karwa taxis are easily recognised by their turquoise-coloured vehicles. The taxis are metered and operate 24/7, and travellers can pay by cash, bank card or mobile payment. Travellers also have the option of using Uber and Careem, which are trusted, on-demand service providers.

Stadiums and other key sites, you may be requested to head to dedicated drop-off and pick-up areas. The information was sourced from www.qatar2022.qa and www.olympics.com Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.