Netherlands urges its citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon

The Netherlands has urged its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon due to rising security risks amid "unpredictable" developments in the Israeli-Gaza conflict, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The Lebanese Shi’a movement Hezbollah has been exchanging airstrikes with Israel in recent days.

The authorities have been working on maintaining peace in the country after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out, acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said.

"The travel advisory colour code for the whole of Lebanon is red. “Do not travel to Lebanon. As a result of unpredictable developments between Israel and the Palestinian Territories (Gaza), the tensions in Lebanon are rising," the Dutch Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Amsterdam has also called on the Dutch citizens in Lebanon to leave the country as soon as possible, the statement read.

Acting Lebanese Public Health Minister Firass Abiad told Sputnik on Thursday that the Lebanese health authorities were taking measures to enhance the preparedness of healthcare facilities to cope with possible emergency situations. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel.