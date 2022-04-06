Saudi Arabia uses mobile app to facilitate pilgrimage during Ramadaan

Riyadh - Saudi Arabia will use a mobile application to facilitate visitors' pilgrimage to Mecca during the holy month of Ramadaan, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said. Travellers observing Umrah, a form of pilgrimage to Mecca, can book their Umrah ritual via the application Eatmarna and enjoy a smoother and safer experience, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Eatmarna, which translates to "let's perform Umrah," was originally developed to manage visits during the Covid-19 pandemic when social distancing regulations were in place, Xinhua news agency reported. The application's success in ensuring equal access for all worshippers and providing a seamless experience has led the ministry to continue its use after the lifting of restrictions. In March, Saudi Arabia announced removing all Covid-related travel restrictions. Travellers no longer need to provide PCR tests or proof of vaccination to enter the country. Institutional quarantine requirements have also been removed.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has been on a massive push to promote itself to more international tourists. One such project is TROJENA, part of a larger vision called NEOM. TROJENA will redefine the concept of mountain tourism by creating a place based on eco-tourism principles, highlighting Saudi Arabia's efforts to preserve nature and improve the community's quality of life, which is in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency quoted the Crown Prince as saying.

