These are the quarantine-free travel destinations South Africans can visit

After being locked up at home for so long, it feels good to get out and about. While some countries remain strict on travel requirements to their destinations, with quarantine mandatory, others welcome them with open arms. Emirates shares what South Africans need to know about some of the current quarantine-free travel options.

Even though South Africans can travel to many global destinations, they need to ensure they aware of the destination’s travel requirements and prepare accordingly. Emirates states that different cities and countries have different stipulations. “To help you narrow down your summer travel options, let's take a look at where South Africans can travel without having to quarantine,” Emirates said in a recent statement.

There are many exciting travel destinations to add to your list of must-visit locations. Countries like Dubai, the Maldives, Seychelles, France, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Austria, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Hungary don't require quarantine time upon arrival. “For couples looking to reignite their romance, celebrate a missed honeymoon or anniversary, Maldives and Seychelles are picturesque options. Relax and unwind on white sandy beaches and create new memories in luxury hotels and resorts. “If you're looking for something chic and cosmopolitan, why not plan a trip to France and admire the Eiffel Tower or escape to the banks of Lake Geneva in Switzerland? There are travel opportunities to suit any preference,” Emirates recommended.