In an age where emojis are dominating our texts on social media, many millennials find it hard to identify the old ways of communications, including the use of hieroglyphics in Egypt many centuries ago.
Thanks to The Israel Museum in Jerusalem, millennials and other curious travellers can step into the world of emoglyphs.
The famed museum launched "Emoglyphs" exhibition last week. The exhibition will use emojis to explain the importance of hieroglyphics so that digital audiences can understand how symbolic it is.
It is also a perfect marketing tool to attract new visitors.
The museum’s website described the exhibition as the "wealth of artefacts from ancient Egypt displayed against the contemporary use of imagery."