WATCH: Saudi Arabia launches futuristic project to promote mountain tourism

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday launched a luxurious project to promote mountain tourism. The project named TROJENA is part of NEOM's plan and strategy to support and develop the region's tourism sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

NEOM is an ambitious $500-billion (R7.62 trillion) initiative announced by Saudi Arabia in 2017, which aims to build a smart city from scratch in the Arabian desert extending across the Egyptian and Jordanian borders. TROJENA will redefine the concept of mountain tourism by creating a place based on eco-tourism principles, highlighting Saudi Arabia's efforts to preserve nature and improve the community's quality of life, which is in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency quoted the Crown Prince as saying.

This forward-looking vision will ensure that mountain tourism will be another source of revenue to support the kingdom's economic diversification while still preserving its natural resources for future generations, according to the report. Outdoor skiing will become a unique feature of TROJENA and provide an experience that has never been witnessed in the region, particularly in Gulf countries, which are known for their desert climate.

The new year-round tourist destination will include a ski village, luxurious family and wellness resorts, as well as a diverse selection of retail stores and restaurants. By 2030, TROJENA and its surrounding residential areas are expected to attract 700 000 visitors and 7 000 permanent residents and will create more than 10 000 jobs and contribute 3 billion Saudi Riyals to the kingdom's GDP.