WATCH: This is your captain speaking, we apologise for the delay. A bear escaped the cargo hold

A return flight from Dubai to Baghdad International Airport was delayed after a bear being transported in the same plane escaped from a crate in the cargo hold on Friday, CNN reported on Monday. The incident came to light after Iraqi Airways issued an apology to a passenger, who posted a video saying that the return flight to Baghdad was delayed for "over an hour due to a bear in the cargo".

In another video, a bear cub can be seen roaming outside of its crate on the plane while people pet and attempt to comfort it. Further, as per the CNN report, the bear was sedated by a specialist team in Dubai and taken off the plane, Iraqi Airways said in a statement.

“The company apologises to the passengers on the flight from Baghdad International Airport to Dubai Airport for reasons beyond the control of the company,” it said. “The delay happened because of a shipment in the cargo hold,” the statement added.

“Upon arrival to Dubai Airport, the animal escaped the crate specified for its shipment,” the airline said, adding that it was being transported in line with international animal welfare guidelines. “The plane crew coordinated with UAE’s authority who sent a specialised team to sedate the animal and take it off the plane. After checking the plane and making sure there is no damage from this incident the flight returned to Baghdad,” the statement added. The airline, however, did not reveal why the bear was being transported to the United Arab Emirates. Neither did they provide any information on its wellbeing after it was sedated and taken off the plane.

Later Monday, the Iraqi transport ministry told CNN that there were, in fact, two bears on board the flight. “Two small, endangered bears were shipped from Baghdad, and when the flight arrived in Dubai, one of the bears broke his cage, forcing health and environment authorities at Dubai airport to sedate it,” the statement said.