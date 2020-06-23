WATCH: This minute-long video will entice anyone to visit Dubai

With Dubai easing air travel restrictions, travellers can once again experience the city. Dubai will start welcoming visitors and tourists from July 7.

To celebrate the reopening of travel in Dubai, Emirates created a one minute video that will entice anyone to visit the famed city. The video takes travellers into the city, showcasing the culture, history and landmarks Dubai is famous for. The video starts with the word ‘ Open’ -something the narrator states has not been used in the world much lately, which refers to the Covid-19 pandemic that halted travel across the globe.The video showcases some of the city’s most picturesque views, including the Burj Khalifa, which is known as the world’s tallest building.

The narrator plays on the word ‘open’ stating that Dubai is opened for fun, crazy, and bucket list experiences. It ends with: “This city has its arms wide open, and its opened for you!” The video has since garnered over 50 000 views on YouTube. Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said the easing of air travel restriction was a strong affirmation of Dubai’s readiness to resume aviation and economic activity.

“We are confident that the multi-layered measures that have been put in place in the air, on the ground, and throughout our city, enables us to mitigate risks of infection spread and manage any required response effectively. We believe that cities around the world are conducting ongoing reviews and will soon follow suit to update their border entry requirements for international travellers,” said Maktoum.