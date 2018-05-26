The US has 50 states, all that offers something unique. Picture: Pexels.

If you’re in search of a new destination to conquer on your next travel adventure, look no further than the USA. With direct flights from Johannesburg to New York, in less than a day, travellers can immerse themselves in a truly exciting and diverse destination, says Theresa Szejwallo, Trafalgar MD, South Africa.

Of course, New York is not America and America is not just New York. There are exactly 50 states with their own unique features to experience, from the east coast state of California with its Tinseltown and Yosemite National Park in California, to southern-style cooking and jazz in Louisiana.

There’s a new adventure awaiting in every state

As for affordability, no one knows what the rand is going to do, so it’s smart to plan ahead and fix your holiday price with a deposit. Choose a guided holiday where all your transport, accommodation and activities are all taken care of.

Szejwallo shares some of her favourite states:

California: all the good things in life

California tops the list of the best USA states to visit due to its fantastic weather all year long. West Hollywood will brighten up those South African mid-winter blues, along with living the good life in the laid-back cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

What to do in California:

Grab a smoothie or a fresh coffee to go, and get your bearings on a guided walking tour of Hollywood’s most famous icons. Head into nature with a valley floor tour in Yosemite Valley. witness the beauty of Big Sur, and Lake Tahoe. Create, taste and blend your own vintage in California wine country.

Go with the flow in Hawaii

Don’t forget about Hawaii just because it’s not located on the mainland.

From Honolulu, Kona and Maui, to the more remote islands with their iconic volcanoes, deep blue waters and idyllic golden beaches, the weather here will make you forget the cold back home and may make you want to stay permanently – Aloha!

What to do in Hawaii:

History buffs will revel in a visit to Pearl Harbor, while water babies will fall in love with Honolulu, with its postcard-worthy beaches.

Oahu’s North Shore is the place to see giant waves and watch professional surfers carving their way through them. Get in on that live volcanic action at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, discover Kona coffee on a plantation tour and see a special presentation on the island's manta rays.

A jazzy adventure in Louisiana

A state located in the southeastern region of the United States, Louisiana is famous for its ambiance and humid weather, southern-style home cooking, the annual Mardi Gras festival and, jazz, of course.

What to do in Louisiana:

While in Louisiana, visit the historic Frogmore Plantation (pictured) and Oak Valley Plantation set in the countryside before heading to New Orleans, known for its distinct French and Spanish Creole architecture, multilingual heritage, incredible cuisine and music. Mingle with the street buskers and pass the time toe-tapping at the jazz clubs in the historic French Quarter.



