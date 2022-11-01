7 Christmas markets around the world that your family would love

These Christmas activities and celebrations are must-sees this season, from the Grinchmas wonderland in Orlando to the custom of Los Reyes Magos in Tenerife and Europe’s largest subterranean market in the Netherlands. The greatest way to celebrate this time of year is to visit Christmas markets and take part in the seasonal customs that various nations have to offer.

Christmas markets come in a variety of sizes and customs, whether they are outdoors or underground, in the sun or the snow, or on top of a mountain. But no matter where they are in the world, they all give visitors that special holiday sense. One of the best winter pastimes for getting into the holiday spirit for many of us is strolling through a Christmas market. But why not check out some of the most extravagant and unique Christmas markets that nations around the world have to offer this year instead of going to your neighbourhood market?

There are so many marketplaces to explore, whether you want to really embrace Christmas by visiting Orlando’s winter wonderland with The Grinch theme or stick to tradition with Tenerife’s Three Kings Parade and the Santa Claus Village in Finland. We identified these Christmas markets as the most enchanting places to celebrate the holiday season this year. Orlando, Florida

The Grinch fans who want to enjoy the beauty of the Grinchmas wonderland this year must go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The Seuss Landing Universal Park is transformed into the ultimate Grinchmas experience with life-size characters and lavish displays that are finished off with a live stage show, Christmas lights and food stands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Orlando Park (@universalstudiosorlandopark)

Saxony, Germany Millions of people visit Dresden’s Striezelmarkt, the world’s largest and longest-running Christmas market, making it a must-see destination for holiday enthusiasts. The famed Striezelmarkt, located in the centre of the festive city, offers traditional dishes, drinks and a variety of handmade goods. It also has fairground attractions and a huge wooden Advent calendar.

A vacation to New York during the holiday season is sure to be exciting and festive, and no trip to the city in December would be complete without visiting the Union Square Christmas market. The market is filled with food vendors and offers priceless presents and souvenirs to help you celebrate the holiday. For genuine New Yorkers, a visit to the enormous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is only a short drive away. After warming up with a hot chocolate from the market, guests can skate on the rink below.

Tenerife commemorates the Three Wise Men’s visit on January 5 every year. According to custom, Los Reyes Magos deliver treats and little gifts to Spanish youngsters during the course of the night, and families gather for a joyous feast the following day. The parade, which has camels, floats, dancers, local musicians and market booths, is a lovely holiday tradition to take part in during the Christmas season in Tenerife. Finland’s Santa Claus Village

The Santa Claus Village in Lapland, Finland, the home of Santa Claus, is one of the most well-known Christmas vacation spots. Every Christmas, the village welcomes hundreds of visitors who want to meet Santa, his elves and his reindeer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santa Claus Village (@santaclausvillage_rovaniemi)

In addition, Santa Claus Village is home to a sizeable Christmas market with a wide selection of traditional Finnish foods and crafts, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go dog sledding or ride a reindeer. The Northern Lights can be viewed in the traditional Christmas village, which adds to the romance of the season. Netherlands Valkenburg The largest underground Christmas market in Europe is located in Valkenburg. This one-of-a-kind holiday attraction is located inside the city’s famous caves and during the holiday season transforms into an astonishing underground winter wonderland.

Life-size Nativity statues, enticing lights and decorations, market stalls from neighbourhood sellers, and opulent Christmas trees are all tucked away in the caves beneath the Valkenburg castle ruins. Switzerland's Mount Pilatus The official highest Christmas market in Europe is located atop Mount Pilatus. To experience the Swiss Christmas magic, travellers must go to a height of almost 2 000m on the steepest cog railway in the world.